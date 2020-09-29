Sen. Cornyn awards Texas A&M over $351K for students with intellectual disabilities

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Senator John Cornyn has given Texas A&M University a $351,909 federal grant to help the school "create or expand high quality, inclusive model comprehensive transition and postsecondary programs for students with intellectual disabilities".

“It is crucial that Texas students are provided with the resources necessary to succeed as the school year starts back up,” said Sen. Cornyn in a release. “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to ensure Texas A&M University can offer the best possible education for its students."