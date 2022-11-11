Texas A&M Student Radio hosts "Save The Music" benefit concert in Bryan

The Texas A&M Student Radio will host a benefit concert Nov. 11 with local bands at The 101 concert venue in Bryan at 7 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University's student radio organization, KANM, will host a benefit concert with local bands from the Bryan and College Station area.

Each semester, KANM hosts Save The Music as a way for students to interact with community members and musicians that share similar tastes in music while also exposing them to different genres.

Student Radio Officer Zach Ashley explained how important the event was to the organization, saying "Our goal is mostly to introduce people to their local music scene and see how fun it can be to go to a concert."

The punk rock and indie bands include Divine Divine, Dollhouse, Cherish, and Gravedweller. Divine Divine and Dollhouse both have band members that are students at Texas A&M.

"I think its very important for our part in the Bryan College Station community. There's not a lot of concerts you can see here especially with this type of music, usually it's country." said Ashley.