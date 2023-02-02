Texas A&M academic quadrathlon team secures first place in North Carolina animal science competition

The team will move on to the national contest in Albuquerque, New Mexico in July thanks to their first place finish in the regional competition.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's academic quadrathlon team took home first place in the 2023 Regional American Society of Animal Science (ASAS) Academic Quadrathlon contest in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a release from AgriLife Today.

The Academic Quadrathlon Contest allows students to demonstrate their knowledge in all areas of animal science. The competition tests a wide variety of skills, including critical thinking, public speaking, leadership and problem-solving skills, and more.

Sushil Paudyal, Ph.D., assistant professor and academic quadrathlon team coordinator, credits the team's successes due to the depth of study the students receive from the department's thoroughly educational curriculum.

In 2021, the Texas A&M team won the national title, and was named the reserve champion in 2022.