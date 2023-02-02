Texas A&M academic quadrathlon team secures first place in North Carolina animal science competition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's academic quadrathlon team took home first place in the 2023 Regional American Society of Animal Science (ASAS) Academic Quadrathlon contest in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a release from AgriLife Today.
The Academic Quadrathlon Contest allows students to demonstrate their knowledge in all areas of animal science. The competition tests a wide variety of skills, including critical thinking, public speaking, leadership and problem-solving skills, and more.
Sushil Paudyal, Ph.D., assistant professor and academic quadrathlon team coordinator, credits the team's successes due to the depth of study the students receive from the department's thoroughly educational curriculum.
In 2021, the Texas A&M team won the national title, and was named the reserve champion in 2022.
As a result of their first place finish in the event, the team will get to compete in the national tournament against three other representatives from the Midwest, Northeast, and Western sections of ASAS. The contest will be held from July 16-20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the team looks to take home another title.