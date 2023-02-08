Texas A&M Board of Regents to discuss Fort Worth campus construction budget increase

The discussion will take place at the Memorial Student Center at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University Board of Regents is set to consider a number of major changes for the Texas A&M University system, including a significant increase to the construction budget for the Law & Education Building at the Texas A&M Fort Worth urban research campus that's set to begin construction this summer, according to a release from the Texas A&M University System.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Board of Regents will discuss the budget increase at the Memorial Student Center (MSC). Later in the day, at 1 p.m., the Board will reconvene in an open session to consider the budget increase, as well as a number of other prospective changes to other Texas A&M-affiliated campuses, including the College Station campus.

In addition to the Fort Worth urban research campus construction budget, the other topics that will be considered include:

Construction funding for a new dock and infrastructure for an ocean-going training and research ship for the Texas A&M Maritime Academy.

A new bachelor's degree program in journalism at Texas A&M and authorization for the university to seek the approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Increasing the cost of the Engineering Classroom and Research Building at Texas A&M University at Galveston to $50,992,125.

Early procurement of machinery and materials for Tarleton State University's $110 million convocation center to address supply chain delays.

A new $15.1 million Nuclear Engineering Education Building that will consolidate research faculty and labs for Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station in College Station.

$6.4 million to construct a Propulsion Test Facility at Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station's Turbomachinery Lab Project in College Station.