TAMU Fish Camp 2020 will be hosted virtually as COVID-19 cases in Texas rise

"It is through mutual respect and kindness that we as a community will be able to defeat this invisible enemy, and be able to return to Aggieland safely".

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University announced Friday afternoon that Fish Camp 2020 will not be taking place in College Station. Instead, the Aggie tradition for incoming college freshman will be hosted in a virtual format.

The decision was made as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in both Brazos County and the state of Texas.

In their statement, they note that it was a difficult decision, but it was in the best interest of participant's safety, along with A&M staff and the surrounding Aggie community.

Though the format has changed, the dates have stayed the same. Session A will start on July 19, and Session G will end August 2. If you're a freshman who was supposed to attend 2020 Fish Camp and no longer want to participate, you will receive a refund. If you do choose to participate in the virtual format, you will still get a considerable refund as well.