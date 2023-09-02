Texas A&M Board of Regents approves Fort Worth campus construction budget increase, more

In the Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, the budget for the construction of the Texas A&M Fort Worth urban was nearly doubled for the first phase of the project.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University Board of Regents approved an increase in the first phase of construction for the Texas A&M Fort Worth urban research campus on Thursday, according to a release from the Texas A&M University System.

According to the release, an estimated nine floors will be added to building to the future Law & Education building to accommodate law, engineering, business and health sciences, and more programs in the new space. The construction budget will be upped to $150 million from $85 million as a result of the measure passing.

In May, the Board could be asked to give the final authorization for a groundbreaking, according to the release.

In addition to the Fort Worth campus construction budget increase, the Board also approved the following: