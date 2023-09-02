Texas A&M Board of Regents approves Fort Worth campus construction budget increase, more

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University Board of Regents approved an increase in the first phase of construction for the Texas A&M Fort Worth urban research campus on Thursday, according to a release from the Texas A&M University System.
According to the release, an estimated nine floors will be added to building to the future Law & Education building to accommodate law, engineering, business and health sciences, and more programs in the new space. The construction budget will be upped to $150 million from $85 million as a result of the measure passing.
In May, the Board could be asked to give the final authorization for a groundbreaking, according to the release.
In addition to the Fort Worth campus construction budget increase, the Board also approved the following:
- $35 million for Phase 1 and $75 million for Phase 2 of the construction of a new dock and infrastructure for an ocean-going training and research ship for the Texas A&M Maritime Academy.
- The larger dock must be built to provide safe mooring of the vessel in Category II hurricanes, according to the release.
- A new bachelor's degree program in journalism at Texas A&M and authorized the university to seek the approval of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
- Increasing the cost of the Engineering Classroom and Research Building at Texas A&M University at Galveston by $6 million to over $50 million.
- Early procurement of machinery and materials for Tarleton State University's $110 million convocation center to address supply chain delays.
- A new $15.1 million Nuclear Engineering Education Building that will consolidate research faculty and labs for Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station in College Station.
- $6.4 million to construct a Propulsion Test Facility at Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station's Turbomachinery Lab Project in College Station.