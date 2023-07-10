Texas A&M Foundation names David Dunlap as new Board of Trustees member

Dunlap will replace outgoing trustee Kathleen Gibson '81, who has served on the board of trustees since 2016.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — David Dunlap '83 has been named a new member of the Texas A&M Foundation Board of Trustees. He will replace outgoing trustee Kathleen Gibson '81, who has served on the board of trustees since 2016.

“When I received the call about my nomination, I was incredibly humbled,” Dunlap said in a press release from the Texas A&M Foundation. “I try to actively give back to Texas A&M not just through my resources but also through my time and experience because I attribute much of my success to this university and the lessons I learned here. Serving on this board will allow me to do that in a powerful way. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Dunlap is an energy executive who currently lives in Houston, and previously worked in leadership roles for BJ Services from 1984 to 2010 and Superior Energy Services from 2010 to 2021. During his time at Texas A&M, he also was a part of the Corps of Cadets, and was a part of the band outfit A-Battery and the Ross Volunteers.

“David is the quintessential Aggie leader,” said Tyson Voelkel ’96, president and CEO of the Texas A&M Foundation. “He’s a character-driven businessman who has proven time and time again his ability to make decisions and unite people toward a common goal. His passion for this university, decades of executive experience and deep relationships across campus make him a great addition to our board as we work together to build a brighter future for Texas A&M.”

Dunlap has also earned a number of accolades at Texas A&M. He was inducted into the Corps Hall of Honor in 2018, and has served on the 12th Man Foundation's Board of Trustees, the President's Board of Visitors for the Corps of Cadets, the College of Engineering Advisory Council, and the Department of Petroleum Engineering Board.

The Dunlap Drill Field at the John D. White '70 – Robert L. Walker ’58 Music Activities Center is named in his honor due to his generous support for the center’s construction as well.

“My passion for some time has been to make sure that Aggie students get every opportunity they can to really engage in the full leadership experience that Texas A&M offers,” Dunlap said when asked about his personal goals as a trustee. “We have a culture on this campus that produces graduates who have not only achieved academically but have also proven themselves as leaders outside the classroom. I want to help enhance those opportunities so that our students are even more prepared to lead in the public and private sectors.”