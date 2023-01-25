Texas A&M Health to celebrate Health Hub Navasota opening on Jan. 28 with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Texas A&M University Health Science center will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for invited guests and public open house on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a news release from Texas A&M Health.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the public open house being held afterwards, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The public open house will give Navasota residents a chance to tour the new facility, meet the on-hand staff, including doctors, nurses, and other staff, and make appointments. Food will also be provided, according to the release.
Among those in attendance at the event will include COO and senior vice president Dr. Jon Mogford, Texas A&M Health Dean Dr. Amy Waer, Texas A&M School of Nursing Dean Dr. Sue McLennon, and the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce.