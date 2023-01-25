Texas A&M Health to celebrate Health Hub Navasota opening on Jan. 28 with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House

The ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Texas A&M University Health Science center will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for invited guests and public open house on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a news release from Texas A&M Health.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the public open house being held afterwards, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The public open house will give Navasota residents a chance to tour the new facility, meet the on-hand staff, including doctors, nurses, and other staff, and make appointments. Food will also be provided, according to the release.