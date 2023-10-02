Texas A&M is set to open campus to 20,000 visitors for Aggieland Saturday

Texas A&M University is hosting Aggieland Saturday, Feb. 11th for the school's largest recruitment event of the year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is hosting Aggieland Saturday on Feb. 11th. It's the largest recruitment event each and every year, and this year is set to be the biggest one yet.

"To the best of my long-term knowledge, this is the biggest Aggieland Saturday we have ever had, and it takes many, many hands," Texas A&M Visitor Center, Director Kelli Hollinger said. There are hundreds of staff, faculty, and students who are sharing their time and talents tomorrow, to make it a really successful day."

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, 20,000 prospective high school students, transfer students and their families will flock to Texas A&M to tour the campus and learn more about the university.

"It is going to be fun. This is the day when you get to see our big beautiful campus really at full force welcoming visitors," Hollinger said. "If you are interested in learning about our history, learning about activities for involvement, volunteering, studying abroad, and everything in between, this is the chance for you to get the true flavor of Texas A&M."

From A&M's academics and admission to financial aid and student life, there is a lot to learn tomorrow. Prospective students can even participate in some interactive demonstrations.

"I'm really looking forward to the explosive physics teaching with Dr. Erukhimova," Visitor Center Assistant Director, Kalee Castanon said. " As well as the Aggie Park performances. This is the first time that Aggie Park has been open for Aggieland Saturday, so we're really hoping to get some visitors out in the park to just look around at all the different things they have to offer."

Whether it's your first time or your last time visiting Aggieland, Castanon says your experience at the over 5,000-acre campus is something you won't ever forget.