Texas A&M mourns the loss of three current students

19-year-old Andrew Henges from Beaumont reportedly died while in New Orleans on April 29.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has confirmed that three students have died within the past week. Joe Ramirez, the Vice President of Student Affairs for the University, released the information to the public on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that three of our students have died in unrelated incidents over the past few days.

To their families and friends, we extend our sincere condolences, and want you all to know that you are in our prayers and that the Aggie family grieves with each of you. We recognize the profound loss and far-reaching extent to which these deaths have affected those who loved and knew these students.

As we mourn their deaths and struggle to understand the overwhelming loss of our fellow Aggies, let’s honor them by checking in and supporting one another during this difficult period.

Do not hesitate to reach out to your fellow Aggies and provide support and comfort to one another as we all cope with the loss of these Texas A&M students. I strongly urge our campus community to remember that Texas A&M’s Counseling and Psychological Services is always readily available to help students through difficult times like this.

Students also can connect through the MySSP app for free and confidential professional counseling via app, phone and web. Please reach out if you need them – they are there to help you.

Again, we offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of those students we have lost in the past few days, and we stand ready to support all who are affected by this tragic loss.

These three students will be remembered at the first Silver Taps in the Fall. We are the Aggies, the Aggies are we. True to each other, as Aggies can be."

Of those students, 19-year-old Andrew Henges died on Saturday, April 29 after reports surfaced saying he fell from a balcony in New Orleans. Henges was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity at Texas A&M University.

"This past Saturday, April 29th, we lost a beloved brother of ours, Andrew Henges. His passing is and will always be unbelievably tragic, but the impact he had on the men of this fraternity and everyone he knew outside of it is far from that. Andrew was soft-spoken but carried a heart of gold — one that deeply cared for others.

He was known to be humble, selfless, loving, strong, and proud. This fraternity is terribly saddened by the death of our brother, Andrew, but we are forever thankful for the wonderful memories that he left for us all.

Rest In Peace beautiful soul. Rah rah," said the Fraternity in a post on their Instagram account.

Henges' family will be gathering Friday evening and his funeral will be held on Saturday afternoon on May 6.