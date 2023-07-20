Texas A&M Police Dog K-9 Jackie retires from active service

According to Texas A&M Police, K-9 Jackie will live with her handler, Officer John Browning, as she enters retirement.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University Police K-9 Jackie had a retirement ceremony in June after serving the community for six years.

K-9 Jackie is a nine-year-old Belgian Malinois dog who joined TAMU PD's K-9 unit in 2017 as one of the first K-9 units for the police force thanks to a gift from Texas A&M Regent Tony Buzbee '90 and 12th Man Board Trustee John D. Scholler, Jr. '81 through K9s4COPs, a nonprofit organization.

After being bred and raise in Europe to detect explosives, K-9 Jackie attended the Alderhorst International Police K-9 Academy in California. She is a certified Mobile Odor Detection Dog (MODD) and passed the National Odor Recognition Test from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to earn her certification.

While with the Texas A&M Police Department, K-9 Jackie thoroughly enjoyed meeting new faces and was a regular attendee of National Night Out, Texas A&M new student conferences, coffee with a cop, and local elementary schools. She even provided support at Texas A&M home football games and sporting events, area schools, the Houston Marathon, Super Bowl LI, and the World Series in Houston.

According to an announcement post from the Texas A&M Police Department, K-9 Jackie will retire to live with her handler, Officer John Browning.

"I am grateful for K-9 Jackie's service to the Texas A&M community and for making Aggieland a safer place," said Texas A&M University Police Chief J. Mike Johnson.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube