Texas A&M named 20th best public university in the nation, 47th best college overall by US News and World Report

The report noted A&M's petroleum engineering program as the best in the nation, with multiple other programs rising in their respective ratings.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video aired in January.

Texas A&M has been named a top 50 school in the nation overall and 20th best public university, according to a ranking from U.S. News and World Report.

“Congratulations to the faculty and staff,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp on Texas A&M Today. “This recognition is a testament to their hard work and world-class scholarship and research.”

In the report, programs from the College of Engineering and the Mays Business School were noted as standout programs. They were rated as 13th overall (7th public) and 29th overall (18th public) respectively.

“We’re proud that in the span of a week, not one but two major publications are recognizing Texas A&M as one of the nation’s best universities,” said General (Ret.) Mark A. Welsh III, interim president on Texas A&M Today. “It’s especially interesting to note substantial gains happened for us when student outcomes were weighed more heavily. That’s what matters most to us here at Texas A&M and these results are a clear indication we’re headed in the right direction.”

The programs within both schools that were noted include:

Engineering Petroleum: #1 Biological and Agricultural: #3 (first in Texas) Civil: #7 (sixth public) Aerospace: #10 (sixth public) Mechanical: #11 (sixth public, first in Texas) Industrial: #11 (eighth public, first in Texas) Electrical: #15 (ninth public) Materials Science: #20 (13th public, first in Texas) Chemical: #21 (12th public) Computer Engineering: #21 (12th public)

Mays Business School Management: #11 (eighth public) Accounting: #13 (seventh public) Supply Chain Management: #24 (20th public) Marketing: #26 (13th public) Finance: #34 (13th public)



