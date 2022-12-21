Aggie Student Bonfire members provide free firewood for BCS residents at Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — This weekend, the Brazos Valley is expecting to see an extreme drop in temperatures.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon, Student Bonfire had a crew composed of 10 A&M students cut and distribute truckloads of firewood for BCS residents bracing for the cold.
Senior Student Bonfire member, Sean Baird, described how this idea came about, "We remember two years ago when the big freeze happened and we were able to help out people in the middle of it. We looked ahead at this weekend and we saw that there's gonna be another big freeze so we had all this wood out at our cut site that we were able to load up this morning. We said there's no reason we shouldn't be able to help out the community get ahead of this and make sure everybody's warm this Christmas."
These Aggies want to show what being a part of Student Bonfire and the Aggie family is all about.
"One of the biggest things about bonfire is that not only do we get to create a community we get to serve the community like today." said Emily Knudson.
The organization spent over four hours at Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan distributing over 60 cords of firewood to the community.