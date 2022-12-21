Aggie Student Bonfire members provide free firewood for BCS residents at Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan

Senior Student Bonfire member, Sean Baird, described how this idea came about, "We remember two years ago when the big freeze happened and we were able to help out people in the middle of it. We looked ahead at this weekend and we saw that there's gonna be another big freeze so we had all this wood out at our cut site that we were able to load up this morning. We said there's no reason we shouldn't be able to help out the community get ahead of this and make sure everybody's warm this Christmas."