Texas A&M Veterinary School ranked 6th best in the U.S. and 11th best in the world

The 2023 Quacquarelli Symonds World University ranking saw Texas A&M's Veterinary school rise up to sixth best in the United States and 11th best in the world.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences (VMBS) has been ranked among the best in the country and the world according to the 2023 Quacquarelli Symonds World University ranking. These annual rankings cover five broad subject areas with a total of 54 disciplines.

"There are hundreds of schools and colleges of Veterinary Medicine worldwide," College of Veterinary Medicine Dean John August said. "We were very proud to be ranked number 11 in the world, perhaps even more proud in the fact that we claimed nine places from number 20 last year."

While August and the school are proud of their ranking this year, they know there are always ways to improve. The dean believes something that will help them continue to climb the rankings is new facilities like a small animal teaching hospital.

"Our present small animal clinic is more than 40 years old," August said. "We have a commitment from the university and the state of Texas and from a wonderful donor who is going to be providing the lead gift for a new small animal teaching and research hospital."

The 107 years of investment from the state and university the VMBS has received alongside TAMU's global presence has helped make a huge difference. However, according to August, what separates the school from the rest is the people who work in it.