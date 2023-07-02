Tanner Hoang left off Silver Taps February ceremony

Hoang, whose body was found on Dec. 24 in Austin, was unenrolled at the time of his death, but will be honored at the next Aggie Muster.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Silver Taps is held on nearly every first Tuesday of the month at Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts in the evening and honors the lives of current undergraduate and graduate students lost in the previous month.

Organizers also connect with the families of those students to honor, respect, and serve the students who died.

“It’s something so important that we still hold the same honor, service, same respect as any other student," said Grayson Sims, a member of the Traditions Council.

Below are the names of the students being honored on February 7.

Nicholas James Brueckner, a junior finance major from Hockley, Texas, who died June 17, 2022.

Arjun M. Kumar, a senior university studies, mathematics for business major from Sugar Land, Texas, who died Dec. 5, 2022.

A. Drake Rowlands, a junior economics major from Kerrville, Texas, who died Dec. 18, 2022.

However, one notable former Texas A&M student was not on the list: Tanner Hoang, who died in December in Austin. Hoang, who was 22-years-old at the time of his death, had gone missing on Dec. 16, and was later recovered on Dec. 24 in Austin after he hadn't been seen for more than a week.

When asked about why Hoang was left off the list of students being honored at Silver Taps, Sims told KAGS that Tanner had actually been unenrolled at the time of his death, meaning he didn't meet the requirements for the ceremony.

"Silver Taps is for students, undergrad or grad, who are currently enrolled at A&M, and at the time of his death, on the Academic records, he was currently unenrolled," said Sims.