Texas A&M names sole finalist for president of College Station campus

Shortly after the meeting started Wednesday afternoon, the board adjourned to an executive session.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE: 5:02 p.m.

The Texas A&M Board of Regents has named Dr. M Katherine Banks as the sole finalist for president of Texas A&M College Station.

The decision was unanimous, according to the board.

Dr. Banks is currently Vice Chancellor of Engineering and National Laboratories at Texas A&M, Dean of Engineering at Texas A&M and is director of Texas A&M's Engineering Experiment Station.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has adjourned into an executive session after meeting to discuss a finalist for it's president of the College Station campus.

The meeting started at 2:30 p.m. and quickly adjourned moments later. The meeting does not mean a sole finalist will be named today, but just that the board is discussing the possibility. According to the university, under state law, the university governing boards name a sole finalist for the position for at least 21 days before meeting again to consider a candidate's final approval.

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young announced his retirement in September of 2020, but he stepped down early. Young said it was due to feeling "drawn" back to the classroom sooner than he expected.

Texas A&M Board of Regents is discussing naming a sole finalist for the position of President for the University.

Right now the board is in executive session, so that means we wait outside until their discussions are over.

Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/yaD3VraZ2H — Tristan Lewis (@TristanLewisTV) March 3, 2021

Chancellor John Sharp named Dr. John L. Junkins as Interim President. Junkins is a Distinguished Professor of Aerospace Engineering and the holder of the Royce E. Wisenbaker Chair in Innovation in the College of Engineering.