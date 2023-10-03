Texas A&M Alum Named in Forbes' Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State List 2023

The class of '91 graduate and New York Life agent gained recognition for being an asset to the Austin community for 26 years.

TEXAS, USA — New York Life adviser Keith A. Baker has been listed on the 2023 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list. The individuals named to this list of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm.

Trenton D. Lewis, managing partner of the Austin General Office said, “We are honored that Keith appears on this prestigious list.”

“New York Life has known for quite sometime what a valuable asset Keith has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”

The 1991 Texas A&M University grad has been New York Life agent for 26 years and received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever.

Baker grew up in Ohio and Texas, and now lives in Caldwell, Texas with his wife Julie and their children.

Baker is a member of Eagle Strategies LLC, which is a subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company and has a degree from Texas A&M (Class of ’91) as well as an additional Financial Service degrees from the American College in Bryn Mawr, PA. Keith is a Financial Advisor with Eagle Strategies, LLC., a Registered Investment Advisor, a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®), a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), a Certified Financial Advisor and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®).

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube