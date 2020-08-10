Texas A&M Graduation: How they plan to hold ceremonies during pandemic

"we are excited to be moving forward in assembling this very special day for our graduates”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has announced plans for December 2020 graduation, as well as their plans for rescheduled May and August 2020 ceremonies postponed by COVID-19.

“We continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 locally and will advise graduates and their families if any changes are warranted...preparation for in-person commencement at one of the largest universities in the nation requires significant advance planning, we are excited to be moving forward in assembling this very special day for our graduates” said Texas A&M provost and executive vice president Carol A. Fierke in a release.

December 2020 Graduation Ceremony

For A&M's fall graduates, the university will be holding 15 ceremonies over five days at Reed Arena. From Dec. 10-11 and 17-19 graduation ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

No more than 324 graduates will be able to participate in each ceremony, and every graduate can receive up to six tickets for family and friends. Face masks are required for both graduates and guests while inside the arena, and the facility will be cleaned between ceremonies.



Rescheduled May 2020 and August 2020 Graduation Ceremony

Rescheduled ceremonies from the spring and summer semesters will be held at Kyle Field Feb. 11-13, Feb. 17-19 and March 11-13, 2021. Currently, the university is planning to hold ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

Around 950 students will be able to participate in each ceremony. Tickets will be required to enter the stands, and facility capacity will be limited to 25%.

You can read the university's full statement HERE.