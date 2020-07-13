x
texas-a-m-u

Texas A&M announces members for Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The committee includes students, former students, faculty and staff.
Credit: KAGS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young announced a commission of 45 people to evaluate diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M University on Monday. The committee includes students, former students, faculty and staff. 

The commission will be in charge of the following:

  • Hosting public forums for the university community to get input and information regarding diversity, equity and inclusion on campus
  • Reviewing data, literature, reports, policies and practices related to diversity and inclusion in the Bryan/College Station community
  • Reviewing information across academic and non-academic platforms regarding the culture climate on campus
  • Having a final report on data obtained to present to Texas A&M System's Board of Regents and President Young by Oct. 30, 2020.

The Commission on Diversity, Equity And Inclusion is one of the first steps  President Young is taking as a part of his 10 actions to improve campus climate.

Here a full list of the commission members, as reported by Texas A&M University.

Co-Chairs:

  • John E. Hurtado '91, deputy director and chief technology officer of the Bush Combat Development Complex at the Texas A&M University System RELLIS campus; professor of aerospace engineering
  • Jimmy Williams '83, earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M; now serves as the Executive Director and Distinguished Service Professor of the Engineering and Technology Innovation Management program at Carnegie Mellon University.


Board of Regents and Distinguished Visitors

  • Elaine Mendoza '87, Chair, Board of Regents
  • Bill Mahomes '69, Member, Board of Regents
  • Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University


Current Students

  • Iman Ahmed '22, Student Senate Diversity
  • Corniyah Bradley '21, Black Student Alliance Council
  • Alexandra Campbell '21, Texas A&M Panhellenic
  • Tanner Cedrone '21, Corps of Cadets
  • Matthew B Francis Jr. '22, TAMU NAACP
  • Uthej Vatipalli '21, Graduate & Professional Student Government
  • Ritika Gangarapu  '21, Asian Presidents' Council
  • Maximiliano "Max" Lopez '21, Hispanic Presidents' Council
  • Eric Mendoza '21, President, Student Government Association
  • Kellen Mond '20, Student Athlete, Football
  • Fawaz Syed '23, Class Councils, Sophomore Class
  • Jack Tucker '21, Texas A&M Foundation Maroon Coats
  • Sean Waters '22, International Student Association
  • Chante Anderson '21, Black Graduate Student Association


Former Students

  • Adrian Cornelius '93, TAMU Black Former Student Network
  • Erica Davis-Rouse '95, Intervene
  • John F. Dickerson '87, Hank Dickerson & Company
  • David Dunlap '83, 12th Man Foundation Board of Trustees
  • Willie T. Langston '81, Avalon Advisors, LLC
  • Monica Menzel '93, TAMU Hispanic Network
  • Stephen Ruth '92, U.S. Army
  • The Honorable Ingrid M. Warren '93, Dallas County Judge
  • Shariq Yosufzai '74, Accordant Advisors
  • Jimmy Williams '83, Carnegie Mellon University
  • Tiana J. Sanford '04, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
  • Randall Cain '82, Former Chair, 12th Man Foundation, Texas A&M Foundation


Faculty and Staff

  • Francis Achike, College of Medicine
  • Kristina Ballard, College of Engineering
  • Vernon Camus '18, University Staff Council Galveston
  • David Chapman '67, University Libraries (Retired)
  • Mary Ann Covey '92, Counseling & Psychological Services
  • Leroy Dorsey, College of Liberal Arts
  • Julie Harlin '93, Faculty Senate
  • Cynthia Hernandez '94, Division of Student Affairs
  • John Hurtado '91, College of Engineering
  • Ben Kalscheur '13, Office of Sustainability
  • Dorothy Shippen, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
  • Serge Razafindrakoto, Division of Information Technology
  • Christine Stanley '85, College of Education
  • Karen Wooley, College of Science
  • R.C. Slocum, Office of the President, Former Texas A&M Football Coach
  • Arthur Watson '15, Transition Academic Programs

