Texas A&M announces members for Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young announced a commission of 45 people to evaluate diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M University on Monday. The committee includes students, former students, faculty and staff.

The commission will be in charge of the following:

Hosting public forums for the university community to get input and information regarding diversity, equity and inclusion on campus

Reviewing data, literature, reports, policies and practices related to diversity and inclusion in the Bryan/College Station community

Reviewing information across academic and non-academic platforms regarding the culture climate on campus

Having a final report on data obtained to present to Texas A&M System's Board of Regents and President Young by Oct. 30, 2020.

The Commission on Diversity, Equity And Inclusion is one of the first steps President Young is taking as a part of his 10 actions to improve campus climate.

Here a full list of the commission members, as reported by Texas A&M University.

Co-Chairs:

John E. Hurtado '91 , deputy director and chief technology officer of the Bush Combat Development Complex at the Texas A&M University System RELLIS campus; professor of aerospace engineering

deputy director and chief technology officer of the Bush Combat Development Complex at the Texas A&M University System RELLIS campus; professor of aerospace engineering Jimmy Williams '83 , earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M; now serves as the Executive Director and Distinguished Service Professor of the Engineering and Technology Innovation Management program at Carnegie Mellon University.



Board of Regents and Distinguished Visitors

Elaine Mendoza '87, Chair, Board of Regents

Chair, Board of Regents Bill Mahomes '69, Member, Board of Regents

Member, Board of Regents Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University



Current Students

Iman Ahmed '22, Student Senate Diversity

Student Senate Diversity Corniyah Bradley '21 , Black Student Alliance Council

Black Student Alliance Council Alexandra Campbell '21 , Texas A&M Panhellenic

Texas A&M Panhellenic Tanner Cedrone '21 , Corps of Cadets

, Corps of Cadets Matthew B Francis Jr. '22 , TAMU NAACP

TAMU NAACP Uthej Vatipalli '21, Graduate & Professional Student Government

Graduate & Professional Student Government Ritika Gangarapu '21, Asian Presidents' Council

Asian Presidents' Council Maximiliano "Max" Lopez '21, Hispanic Presidents' Council

Hispanic Presidents' Council Eric Mendoza '21, President, Student Government Association

President, Student Government Association Kellen Mond '20, Student Athlete, Football

Student Athlete, Football Fawaz Syed '23 , Class Councils, Sophomore Class

Class Councils, Sophomore Class J ack Tucker '21, Texas A&M Foundation Maroon Coats

Texas A&M Foundation Maroon Coats Sean Waters '22, International Student Association

International Student Association Chante Anderson '21, Black Graduate Student Association



Former Students

Adrian Cornelius '93, TAMU Black Former Student Network

TAMU Black Former Student Network Erica Davis-Rouse '95 , Intervene

Intervene John F. Dickerson '87, Hank Dickerson & Company

Hank Dickerson & Company David Dunlap '83, 12th Man Foundation Board of Trustees

12th Man Foundation Board of Trustees Willie T. Langston '81, Avalon Advisors, LLC

Avalon Advisors, LLC Monica Menzel '93, TAMU Hispanic Network

TAMU Hispanic Network Stephen Ruth '92, U.S. Army

U.S. Army The Honorable Ingrid M. Warren '93, Dallas County Judge

Dallas County Judge Shariq Yosufzai '74 , Accordant Advisors

Accordant Advisors Jimmy Williams '83, Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University Tiana J. Sanford '04, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Randall Cain '82, Former Chair, 12th Man Foundation, Texas A&M Foundation



Faculty and Staff