Texas A&M announces members for Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young announced a commission of 45 people to evaluate diversity, equity and inclusion at Texas A&M University on Monday. The committee includes students, former students, faculty and staff.
The commission will be in charge of the following:
- Hosting public forums for the university community to get input and information regarding diversity, equity and inclusion on campus
- Reviewing data, literature, reports, policies and practices related to diversity and inclusion in the Bryan/College Station community
- Reviewing information across academic and non-academic platforms regarding the culture climate on campus
- Having a final report on data obtained to present to Texas A&M System's Board of Regents and President Young by Oct. 30, 2020.
The Commission on Diversity, Equity And Inclusion is one of the first steps President Young is taking as a part of his 10 actions to improve campus climate.
Here a full list of the commission members, as reported by Texas A&M University.
Co-Chairs:
- John E. Hurtado '91, deputy director and chief technology officer of the Bush Combat Development Complex at the Texas A&M University System RELLIS campus; professor of aerospace engineering
- Jimmy Williams '83, earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M; now serves as the Executive Director and Distinguished Service Professor of the Engineering and Technology Innovation Management program at Carnegie Mellon University.
Board of Regents and Distinguished Visitors
- Elaine Mendoza '87, Chair, Board of Regents
- Bill Mahomes '69, Member, Board of Regents
- Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University
Current Students
- Iman Ahmed '22, Student Senate Diversity
- Corniyah Bradley '21, Black Student Alliance Council
- Alexandra Campbell '21, Texas A&M Panhellenic
- Tanner Cedrone '21, Corps of Cadets
- Matthew B Francis Jr. '22, TAMU NAACP
- Uthej Vatipalli '21, Graduate & Professional Student Government
- Ritika Gangarapu '21, Asian Presidents' Council
- Maximiliano "Max" Lopez '21, Hispanic Presidents' Council
- Eric Mendoza '21, President, Student Government Association
- Kellen Mond '20, Student Athlete, Football
- Fawaz Syed '23, Class Councils, Sophomore Class
- Jack Tucker '21, Texas A&M Foundation Maroon Coats
- Sean Waters '22, International Student Association
- Chante Anderson '21, Black Graduate Student Association
Former Students
- Adrian Cornelius '93, TAMU Black Former Student Network
- Erica Davis-Rouse '95, Intervene
- John F. Dickerson '87, Hank Dickerson & Company
- David Dunlap '83, 12th Man Foundation Board of Trustees
- Willie T. Langston '81, Avalon Advisors, LLC
- Monica Menzel '93, TAMU Hispanic Network
- Stephen Ruth '92, U.S. Army
- The Honorable Ingrid M. Warren '93, Dallas County Judge
- Shariq Yosufzai '74, Accordant Advisors
- Jimmy Williams '83, Carnegie Mellon University
- Tiana J. Sanford '04, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
- Randall Cain '82, Former Chair, 12th Man Foundation, Texas A&M Foundation
Faculty and Staff
- Francis Achike, College of Medicine
- Kristina Ballard, College of Engineering
- Vernon Camus '18, University Staff Council Galveston
- David Chapman '67, University Libraries (Retired)
- Mary Ann Covey '92, Counseling & Psychological Services
- Leroy Dorsey, College of Liberal Arts
- Julie Harlin '93, Faculty Senate
- Cynthia Hernandez '94, Division of Student Affairs
- John Hurtado '91, College of Engineering
- Ben Kalscheur '13, Office of Sustainability
- Dorothy Shippen, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
- Serge Razafindrakoto, Division of Information Technology
- Christine Stanley '85, College of Education
- Karen Wooley, College of Science
- R.C. Slocum, Office of the President, Former Texas A&M Football Coach
- Arthur Watson '15, Transition Academic Programs
