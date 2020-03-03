COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The Texas A&M University System issued new restrictions Monday regarding foreign travel amongst its network of 11 universities and eight state agencies.

Due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, and concerns involving the health and safety of all students, faculty and staff , effective immediately, the Texas A&M System is taking the following actions, as listed on the press release from the university.

Strongly discouraging all foreign travel by Texas A&M System students, faculty and staff while the outbreak of COVID-19 remains a dynamically changing and uncertain situation.

Prohibiting payment for System-sponsored travel to all countries identified as Level 1 or greater risk by the CDC Health Notice Warning system. The only exception is for “mission-critical” personnel working on the response to COVID-19.

Encouraging all students, faculty and staff to return from all Level 1 or higher risk countries as soon as can be practically arranged.

Directing all students, faculty and staff to report all personal international travel to the university if they have traveled to a Level 1 or greater risk country.

Requiring students, faculty, staff and visitors traveling from countries with risk levels of 2 and 3 to self-isolate for a 14-day period before returning to school or work. Monitoring/isolation should follow the latest CDC guidelines, which currently suggest at least 14 days without symptoms.

Requiring students to self-monitor and isolate at an off-campus or family residence whenever practical. Students should contact their university if these options are impractical.

Directing students with symptoms not to just show up at campus health centers but call ahead so medical personnel can be prepared or can direct the students to local health authorities.

Reimbursing students for reasonable expenses associated with cancelled school-sponsored trips.

Creating a System-level reserve to assist universities with extraordinary costs associated with the crisis response.

Continuing to raise public awareness and encourage people to keep themselves safe by washing their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, covering their coughs, avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, and staying home when ill.

Providing information on System websites and on regular social media updates.

Creating an expert medical response team.

Woring with other university systems to ensure a coordinated, statewide effort.

Coordinating weekly or biweekly conference calls among System leaders to share current information from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

This announcement comes after the university cancelled a university sponsored study abroad Spring Break trip to Italy, due to the high risk travel concern in the country implemented by the CDC.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

Can you dough it? Blue Bell reveals new Cookie Dough Overload flavor

Facts not fear: Texas A&M to hold a panel discussing coronavirus

Texas Election Guide 2020: What to bring, where to vote and what's on the ballot