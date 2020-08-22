Texas A&M asking students to do their part to slow the spread

The Division of Student Affairs is asking leaders of student organizations to be responsible while gathering in groups.

The school year at Texas A&M is underway as thousands of students returned to class both physically and virtually this week. With Aggies back on campus, the university is strongly encouraging everyone to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Division of Student Affairs is asking leaders of student organizations to do everything they can to help get their message across about social distancing, face coverings and being responsible when together. Any violations could mean disciplinary actions through the student code of conduct.

The university will have "ambassadors" out and about around campus to help make sure people are being safe.

"They're working with individuals, students and groups, to help them comply," said Daniel Pugh, the vice president of Student Affairs at Texas A&M. "It is not a 'catch ya, gotcha' sort of approach. It really is how can we help you have an experience that you're trying to have here during a pandemic."

The school has 248 isolation beds on or near campus for students to use if they need to quarantine or isolate. Pugh said there are currently 16 students quarantining on campus as they wait for their COVID-19 test results.

"Quarantine is when you've had exposure and have not determined if you're positive or not yet," Pugh explained. "You may be awaiting a test."