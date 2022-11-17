Texas A&M Traditions Council holds 23rd bonfire remembrance ceremony

Texas A&M's Traditions Council will hold the 23rd Bonfire remembrance ceremony at 2:42 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Friday, Nov. 18 will mark the 23rd year of the tragic Texas A&M bonfire collapse that claimed the lives of twelve Aggies in 1999.

The Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 2:42 a.m. at the Bonfire Memorial Center on Texas A&M campus, which is the same time and place the bonfire collapsed 23 years ago.

"Most students here right now weren't even alive when the bonfire collapsed, but we still see thousands come out to honor those lives." said Bonfire Remembrance Chair Dylan Sione.

This annual event still touches the lives of Aggies past and present.

Sione recalled the emotional impact of this important Aggie tradition, saying "I had the opportunity to interact with one of the families, talk to them about their daughter and just the emotion in her mother's eyes and the way you could tell how impacted she was that students still come out every year to honor her daughter."