Texas A&M BUILD is commemorating 10 years of service this fall by creating four medical clinics and one veterinary clinic.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One of the most well-known student organizations at Texas A&M University is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this semester by doing what they do best: serving those in need around the world.

“We are very excited to celebrate our 10 years of service starting our first construction project in 2014 with our medical clinics," Chief Financial Officer Albert Tran said. "What we call the Texas Aggie Medical Clinic, the TAMC, and we have built so far 42 clinics.”

Founded in 2013, Texas A&M BUILD has been transforming shipping containers into medical clinics each fall. The 42 medical clinics the student organization has produced are helping people in countries all across the globe.

“We will be constructing four Texas Aggie Medical Clinics and one Texas Aggie Veterinary Clinic which is a first for us," Chief Executive Officer Kate Rogers said. "The four medical clinics will be going to Chad, Nigeria, Ukraine, and Turkey. While the Veterinary Clinic is going to be right here in Texas in Corpus Christi.”

A prime example of the Aggie core value of selfless service, Texas A&M BUILDS’ mission is to unite the student body through large-scale service projects, and according to the CEO, the organization is doing just that.

“BUILD is a great opportunity to meet people from all different corners of campus. It really emulates our core value of selfless service," Rogers said. "Here we are doing something that not a lot of people have been doing especially as college students.”

Rodgers says TAMU BUILD wouldn’t be here 10 years after its creation without the support from the student body, the university, as well as the companies, and volunteers in the Bryan/College Station area.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube