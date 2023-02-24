Texas A&M Build is sending medical clinics to Ukraine

One Texas A&M student organization is turning shipping containers into medical clinics for communities in need across the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's been exactly one year since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces, and now one Texas A&M student organization is doing its part to help those affected by the war.

"Around 630 hospitals and healthcare facilities have been impacted or damaged since the beginning of the war," Texas A&M Build CEO, Kate-Riley Rogers said. "So where we're at right now is we can make an impact, so we're going to make an impact."

Founded in 2013, Texas A&M Build has been a prime example of the Aggie core value of selfless service. This past semester, Texas A&M BUILD converted four shipping containers into Texas Aggie Medical clinics that have been shipped to communities in need, including one to Ukraine in April 2022.

"This project really says a lot about the student body's commitment to selfless service above everything," Rogers said. "Volunteers are coming across all different corners of campus to come together for the sole purpose of constructing these medical clinics."

Thanks to its volunteers and other supporters, Texas A&M build has been able to transform shipping containers into medical clinics in about 10 weeks every fall. In total, the group has now produced 41 medical clinics which that are helping people in 20 different countries around the world.

"It's been very inspirational to be around the students," Senior Director of Development for Student Affairs, Reagan Chessher said. "They're fantastic, incredibly bright, driven, and function as a team. And do so not for self-seeking ambition but to do good for others."

One Aggie medical clinic is already in Ukraine, serving 30 miles from the Russian border in front of a bombed hospital, helping those on the front lines.