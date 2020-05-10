Texas A&M campus buildings will be lit blue for World Teachers' Day

The Texas A&M University System will illuminate 30 iconic buildings and landmarks on their campuses across the state.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — October 5 is World Teachers' Day, and to recognize teachers and all they do for the students they serve, the Texas A&M University System will illuminate 30 iconic buildings and landmarks on their campuses across the state.

“2020 has taught us all to better appreciate the importance of those who choose to spend their lives teaching others,” said chairman of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents Elaine Mendoza in a release.

World Teachers’ Day was first started in 1994 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The day allows for teachers worldwide to be recognized for their achievements as educators, as well as draw attention to voices of teachers all over the world for global education.

The theme for this year’s World Teachers’ Day is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future.” Texas A&M hopes to encourage communities "to consider the contributions teachers have made to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, re-open schools and ensure learning gaps are mitigated" throughout this pandemic.

The following buildings will be lit blue at Texas A&M University in College Station and RELLIS in Bryan:

Jack K. Williams Administration Building

Harrington Education Center

Albritton Bell Tower

The dome of the Academic Building

The entrance to the RELLIS Campus

The 11 universities in the A&M System will illuminate a total of 30 iconic buildings and landmarks.



📸 Below are Texas A&M University's Jack K. Williams Administration Building, the Harrington Education Center, Albritton Bell Tower and the dome of the Academic Building. pic.twitter.com/KH2bZc0VYw — Texas A&M System (@tamusystem) October 5, 2020