Texas A&M University announced Friday that they will be canceling spring break trips for their Education Abroad programs out of an abundance of caution in order to keep their students and faculty safe.

The CDC recommends that any students, faculty and staff traveling to Italy or any other country considered to be at a level 3 risk, be self-quarantined for two weeks after returning to the U.S., and not return to campus unless they are asymptomatic for that period.

Due to this level 3 risk, Texas A&M also has China and South Korea on their suspend-all-travel list.

Although the virus is an epidemic in some parts of the world, Aggieland is still considered low-risk.

Texas A&M is arranging to refund trip costs for all students and staff who planned to study abroad in Italy over Spring Break.

The university has not cancelled any other Education Abroad trips.

