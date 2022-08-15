Texas A&M Fall 2022 Howdy Week to feature, food, fellowship, informational sessions, recreational activities for new and returning Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students around the Lone Star state are beginning a new academic semester. Similarly, Texas A&M is getting back in the swing of things with Howdy Week, new and returning Aggies will be able to get themselves ready for the new semester with a myriad of activities, informational sessions, and more.
Activities begin on Sat, Aug 20 and run through Tues, Aug 23. The Fall semester is set to begin at Texas A&M the day after on Wed, Aug 24.
Some of the events taking place on Sat, Aug 20 include:
- Pie the President from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Rudder Plaza
- Voices of Praise Peeps Game Night from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the All Faiths Chapel
- Pizza on the Plaza from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Academic Plaza
- Northside Block Party from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Hullabaloo Court behind Hullabaloo Residence Hall
Some of the events taking place on Sun, Aug 21 include:
- Texas A&M Quidditch Team Informational from Noon - 1:30 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field
- Custard with Councils from Noon - 4 p.m. at Rudder Plaza
- Too Early Tailgate from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field
- Sex in the Dark from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. in Room 1400 at the Memorial Student Center
- Moonlight Bonfire Memorial Tours from 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Bonfire Memorial
Some of the events taking place on Mon, Aug 22 include:
- Ice Cream Carnival from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Kyle Field Plaza
- Society for Creative Anachronism Sword Fighting Tournament from 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field
- Aggie Trivia Showdown from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Room 2300C in the Memorial Student Center
- Outdoor Game Night from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field
- MSC Aggie Cinema Movie Night from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium
- Late Night Breakfast from 10 p.m. - midnight at Sbisa Dining Hall
Some of the events taking place on Mon, Aug 22 include:
- Donuts with the Career Center from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. in Room 209 of the Koldus Building
- Graduate and Professional Student Ice Cream Social from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Academic Plaza
- Ultimate Lawn Party from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field
- GatheRing & Yell Practice from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Williams Alumni Center
- Class of 2026 Class Photo from 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Kyle Field
The full schedule of events can be found here.