Texas A&M Fall 2022 Howdy Week to feature, food, fellowship, informational sessions, recreational activities for new and returning Aggies

The 2022-2023 school year is almost here for new and returning Aggies, and this time around there is a wide range of things to partake in starting Sat. Aug 20.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students around the Lone Star state are beginning a new academic semester. Similarly, Texas A&M is getting back in the swing of things with Howdy Week, new and returning Aggies will be able to get themselves ready for the new semester with a myriad of activities, informational sessions, and more.

Activities begin on Sat, Aug 20 and run through Tues, Aug 23. The Fall semester is set to begin at Texas A&M the day after on Wed, Aug 24.

Some of the events taking place on Sat, Aug 20 include:

Pie the President from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Rudder Plaza

from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Rudder Plaza Voices of Praise Peeps Game Night from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the All Faiths Chapel

from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the All Faiths Chapel Pizza on the Plaza from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Academic Plaza

from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Academic Plaza Northside Block Party from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Hullabaloo Court behind Hullabaloo Residence Hall

Some of the events taking place on Sun, Aug 21 include:

Texas A&M Quidditch Team Informational from Noon - 1:30 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field

from Noon - 1:30 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field Custard with Councils from Noon - 4 p.m. at Rudder Plaza

from Noon - 4 p.m. at Rudder Plaza Too Early Tailgate from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field

from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field Sex in the Dark from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. in Room 1400 at the Memorial Student Center

from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. in Room 1400 at the Memorial Student Center Moonlight Bonfire Memorial Tours from 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Bonfire Memorial

Some of the events taking place on Mon , Aug 22 include:

Donuts with the Career Center from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. in Room 209 of the Koldus Building

from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. in Room 209 of the Koldus Building Graduate and Professional Student Ice Cream Social from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Academic Plaza

from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Academic Plaza Ultimate Lawn Party from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field

from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field GatheRing & Yell Practice from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Williams Alumni Center

from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Williams Alumni Center Class of 2026 Class Photo from 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Kyle Field