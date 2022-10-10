Texas A&M student arrested, released after vandalizing George Bush Presidential Library

20-year-old Kobe McAdoo was released on Sun, Oct 9 after being arrested for a number of offenses at the George Bush Presidential Library.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 20-year-old Texas A&M University student was arrested on Sat, Oct. 8 for a number of offenses at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at the George Bush Presidential Library.

Kobe McAdoo, the student in question, was found intoxicated and bleeding when authorities arrived at the scene of the crime early Saturday morning, according to A&M police.

At the scene, authorities reportedly found a window in the conference center broken and an SUV that had been broken into on fire.

McAdoo was charged with burglary of a building with intent to commit arson, burglary of a vehicle, and public intoxication after being released from the hospital to be treated for his injuries.