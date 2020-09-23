Texas A&M hires search firm to find next president

Chancellor John Sharp signed a contract with Isaacson, Miller, one of the nation's top higher education executive search firms.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University is moving along in its search for the next president. Chancellor John Sharp signed a contract with one of the nation's top executive search firms Wednesday.

According to Sharp, the university's next president needs to have more than just "superb academic credentials," he wants someone that proves they have exceptional leadership.

“Texas A&M needs someone who understands the importance of maintaining the unique culture and traditions that make Aggies so successful after earning their degrees,” Sharp said.

Sharp hired Isaacson, Miller to help along in the search.

Isaacson, Miller is the largest higher education executive search firm in the nation. The firm appointed John Isaacson, chair of the Board, and David Bellshaw, partner, to lead this search. Bellshaw is the leader of the firm’s higher education practice.

“Isaacson, Miller has an outstanding reputation for finding leadership at large and prestigious universities,” Sharp said. “They also excel at attracting candidates from outside the Ivory Tower, from industry, the military, the financial world and from the government.”

Texas A&M’s17-member presidential search committee will hold forums with Isaacson, Miller that are open to faculty, staff and students. It will allow the search committee and the search firm to hear from the campus community.

Once the position has been thoroughly defined, Isaacson, Miller will spend several weeks identifying and cultivating suitable candidates before bringing them before the committee for consideration.

Sharp said he plans to have a new president hired before President Michael K. Young steps down. Young will retire as president on May 31, 2021.