Texas A&M hosts 4th annual 'Salute to the Divine Legacy of Black Sororities and Fraternities'

The Black History Month event was a chance to celebrate the contributions of Black Greek organizations and their members as well as encourage them to keep going.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wednesday evening at Texas A&M University, the Bush school's Center for Nonprofits & Philanthropy and the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life hosted the 4th annual 'Salute to the Divine Legacy of Black Sororities and Fraternities'.

"In the name of Black History Month, is to make sure that we absolutely showcase with all the other great events that are going on, that we showcase the Black Greek members and the things that they're doing around campus," Assistant Professor of the practice at Texas A&M Kenneth Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor is also a faculty advisor for the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated undergraduate chapter at A&M. He says it's all about service when it comes to Black Greek organizations.

"Mostly these organizations are in business for service. They serve as nonprofit organizations," Dr. Taylor said. "They do a variety of community service events, throughout the Bryan-College Station area, and mostly personally I think it all has to do with leadership development."

The distinguished speaker for tonight's event was Rasheed Ali Cromwell, the founder of an educational consulting firm, an active member of Omega Psi Phi, and a fourth-generation HBCU graduate. He spoke about the importance of building up the nine active Black Greek organizations on campus.

"You have to build leadership the same way you build leadership through the traditions and familiarity that you have here on campus, it's the same way you can institutionalize those traditions and expectations with these organizations," Cromwell said.

With older members guiding first-generation students, the academic requirements to become a member, and the constant service in the community, the growing presence of Black Greek organizations at Texas A&M is a win-win for everybody.