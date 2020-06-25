Texas A&M investigating hate message reportedly left on student's car windshield

"We are tired of bigoted members of our community marring the experiences of students of color," said President Young.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young has responded to reports of a hate message placed on the windshield of a Texas A&M student Wednesday afternoon.

Young is taking acts of racism very seriously, noting that the university's police department is working with the management of the apartment complex where the car was parked to investigate the messages.

"Those who promote hate, discrimination and disrespect are not welcomed at this institution. We are tired of bigoted members of our community marring the experiences of students of color," said President Young in a release.

He asserted that anyone found responsible for racial or ethnic harassment would receive disciplinary action under their code of student conduct.

Texas A&M is offering a $1,200 reward for valid information that leads to identifying the person or people responsible for the hate act.