Texas A&M begins offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids

Following the Center for Disease Control's recommendation that was announced on Sunday, Texas A&M University has begun to offer free COVID -19 vaccines to children.

"We're partnering today with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and have members of the Texas military here with us, they're actually handling vaccinations for adults," Clinical Associate Professor in the college of medicine at Texas A&M Robert Carpenter said. "We're actually providing vaccines for children between the ages of six months and up to 12 years."

Through this partnership, Texas A&M will not only be able to administer vaccines to those here in the Brazos Valley but all across the state. Something Dr. Carpenter says is critical for those living in more rural areas in Texas.

"When you look at what are called social determinants of health, it really is true that you can look at someone's zip code and tell more about their risk of disease and their life expectancy just from that number more than what their ethnicity or their family history is," Carpenter said. "So we have to be able to protect all Texans."

With the most recent spike in COVID cases and hospitalization in Brazos County, Carpenter said it's more important than ever to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

"We're getting ready to start, especially as we get closer to school. It's hard to believe that in June, but the reality of it is we want to be talking to those parents, we want to be able to help them make decisions that are right for their family about this particular opportunity to protect them as we go out into the fall," Carpenter said.