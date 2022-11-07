Texas A&M Office of the President announces Good Bull Fund for student organizations

Now that's Good Bull.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Office of the President at Texas A&M announced the establishment of the Good Bull Fund on Monday, Nov. 7 for student organizations across Texas A&M University.

In the announcement, Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks noted that "The Good Bull Fund emphasizes our commitment to student-led activities and supports our university goals of providing a transformational education while building deeper community ties."

According to the announcement, selection preference will be given to activities that take place on campus and benefit the Bryan-College Station community, support or showcase the Texas A&M core values, positively impact students and the surrounding community, and are free to participants will receive preferential.

Furthermore, according to Student Affairs Vice President BG Joe E. Ramirez, Jr., "This funding will provide student organizations and MSC committees the opportunity to focus on the planning of their events to have an impact at Texas A&M University, create ‘Good Bull’ opportunities for our students and reduce the need to spend time on fundraising." He also mentioned that he looks forward to seeing what comes as a result of the Good Bull Fund.

Applications for funding are currently open for student organizations to receive funding in Spring 2023. The application window will close on November 30.

According to the announcement, a committee comprised of one staff member, one faculty member, two undergraduate students, and one graduate student will review applications. Organizations with the highest scores in the Good Bull Fund criteria will be given priority funding.