Texas A&M officials seek assistance identifying individual who came into contact with bat at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University officials are seeking assistance in identifying a person who may have come into contact with a bat at Kyle Field at the Saturday game against Ole Miss.

According to a press release from university officials, the bat was seen flying in the Section 234 Cool Zone area on the east side of the stadium between 6:45 and 7 p.m.

University officials that responded to the report arrived at the reported location of the bat to learn that an unknown individual had transferred the bat into a box, leading officials to believe that the individual had come into contact with the bat.

According to officials, the bat was collected for rabies testing, but the test results have not been revealed.