The Polo Road Rec Center will provide relief to overcrowding in the original Rec Center and give more Aggies a chance to stay active.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's no secret that Aggies are big fans of the Recreation Center on the Texas A&M University campus. However, with a fast-growing student body and an overcrowding issue in the existing facility, it was time to expand on the services.

“What we’re attempting to do is build facilities, that we can afford, and are bringing things to the students, faculty and staff that are the most popular and overcrowded already in our existing student Recreation Center," said Jerod Wilson, the associate director of the Department of Recreational Sports at Texas A&M.

The doors are officially open on the 28,000 square-foot Polo Road Rec Center. The $12 million facility located at the new Polo Road Parking Garage is keeping students at the forefront.

The Rec Center is part of a $78 million project that also includes food courts, office space for Transportation Services and a five-story, 546,000-square-foot parking garage.

The University believes locating the new facility by the Emerging Technologies Building will give Aggies will more opportunities to use the rec sports services.

“The benefits of having a Rec Center on this side of campus is bringing our recreational sports, facilities, programs and services closer to students in different areas," Wilson said.

Not only does the Rec Center provide students with a way to stay active, but it also employs the largest number of Aggies on campus. According to the director of Recreational Sports for Texas A&M, Rick Hall, the department employs around 1,100 students annually.

The new facility has already increased the number of student job opportunities.

“We did have to hire all new groups of student staff members to accommodate the operations of this facility," Wilson said.

While it may be a smaller size than the original Rec Center, most of the amenities and equipment are just the same. The center includes an indoor turf area, rooms for fitness classes, strength and conditioning areas and so much more.

"Our vision was to provide activities, wellness and development for our students, and we have done it,” said Hall.

The Recreational Sports department said they’ve collaborated with students every step of the way on this project.

"We're just happy to be able to offer another opportunity for students to work out, be physically active and get healthier on campus," Wilson said.

Hours of Operation - Spring 2021 (Beginning Jan. 25):

Monday – Thursday: 6 am – 12 am

Friday: 6 am – 11 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 11 pm

Sunday: 12 pm – 12 am

The University will soon open a third Rec Center. The $35 million South Student Rec Center will break ground Spring 2021 and will be located off Bizzell St. next to the Texas A&M Golf Course.