Texas A&M opposes new ICE policy prohibiting international students from taking online classes

At Texas A&M, 50 percent of classes will be in-person, exempting students from the new guidelines.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University's President Young issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the new policy enacted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The new policy states that international students who's universities are resuming classes online for the upcoming semester are not allowed to stay in the United States while taking online courses.

"As we understand the regulation, it does not currently apply to international students enrolled or to be enrolled in universities such as Texas A&M University where 50 percent of our classes will be in-person and fully available to our international students as they are to all our students," said President Young.

He went on to say that Texas A&M supports the Association of American Universities statement opposing the new policy, saying it could " have a devastating impact on international students, as well as on our university campuses and communities in which these Aggies work and live".

The president ends his statement with hope that ICE will rescinded their guidelines.