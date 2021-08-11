Texas A&M President Katherine Banks exposed to COVID-19, will not attend in-person graduation ceremonies

President Banks is fully vaccinated and has experienced no symptoms so far

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks will not attend in-person graduation ceremonies Friday after being exposed to COVID-19, the university announced Wednesday.

President Banks learned yesterday night that she was exposed to someone in her office who has recently tested positive. Both the person and Banks are fully vaccinated and not experiencing any symptoms at this time, Banks said in a statement.

Banks immediately reported in the university COVID portal and completed a COVID test this morning.

Since the president has a prominent role in graduation ceremonies, Banks has been advised to avoid potential exposures to students, staff and their loved ones.

"As we being a new academic year, this is a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant," President Banks said. "Vaccines remain the most effective way to protect our entire campus community from COVID-19."

Texas A&M continues to offer free vaccinations and testing to all students, faculty and staff members.

This is a developing story...