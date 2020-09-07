Texas A&M participating in research study analyzing racial profiling during traffic stops in Texas

They will be analyzing data involving police conduct during traffic stops reported by Texas law enforcement agencies.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M and Tarleton State University’s Dr. Alex del Carmen are partnering together to analyze data on racial profiling reported by Texas law enforcement agencies in the past year.

Dr. Del Carmen is the Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts’ School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Strategic Studies. He is a leading national expert on racial profiling in policing, and has experience in two high profile police reform cases.

He will lead teams at Texas A&M to study data involving police conduct during traffic stops. This includes whether the officer knew the race of the individual they stopped beforehand, if they gave a verbal or written warning during the stop, and if the officer used force that resulted in injury.

“Now, more than ever, the analysis of police data specific to minorities is crucial to the better understanding and reconciliation of our communities,” said Dr. Del Carmen in a press release.

This study will be the first comprehensive study of traffic stop data from Texas law enforcement in accordance with the Sandra Bland Act.

“Impartial research such as this can inform public policy with facts and that benefits us all,” said A&M Chancellor John Sharp in the release.