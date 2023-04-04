Texas A&M researchers receive a $400,000 grant to study how airflow can reduce disease transmission

Agrilife Scientists at Texas A&M are studying how airflow can reduce the transmission of airborne viruses like COVID-19.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M researchers recently received a $400,000 grant from the National Institute of Health to study the effects air flow has on pathogen transmission, this research could be the key to helping save more lives and stop the next pandemic.

"If there is a patient who is exhaling or coughing or sneezing pathogens out, it's very likely that that person or others who are entering the room to the hospital personnel or visitors will be exposed to pathogens that remain suspended in the air," Assistant Professor Maria King said.

Doctor King is the lead researcher and Director of the Center for Agricultural Air Quality Engineering and Science at Texas A&M. She says air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and different building designs can all reduce the spread of microorganisms in health facilities.

"With our work, we can really help increase the safety of people who can be in areas where airborne pathogens are present," King said. "We were very honored and we were very happy that we could work on this project."

Thanks to their cutting-edge tech and equipment, the research team is able to know where pathogenic hot spots are in different facilities like hospitals, subways, and meat packing plants.