Texas A&M sees 18 percent increase in summer enrollment despite pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has reported their summer school sessions for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students totaled 27,689; up 18 percent form last year's 23,465 total enrollment.

These numbers are totals from A&M's main campus in College Station, the Health Science Center and their campus in Galveston. Vice president for enrollment and academic services Joseph Pettibon says this increase is due to continuing undergraduate students taking advantage of the increased online and remote summer classes offered due to the COVID-19 disruption.

“...We invested in additional hiring of faculty, [and] we were able to offer more sections of courses, particularly those in high demand,” Pettibon said in a press release.

Pettibon said that despite the challenges from COVID-19, the increased enrollment shows that people appreciate quality courses, and it shows the university’s ability to adapt while still providing for the student body.