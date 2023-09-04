Texas A&M System Board of Regents approve capital plan and tuition freeze

The Texas A&M University Board of Regents approved a freeze on tuition for all in-state undergraduates, as well as $4.8 billion for future projects.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the Texas A&M University Board of Regents approved a freeze on tuition for all in-state undergraduates in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years, as well as $4.8 billion for future projects.

“We think we happen to be the school of choice right now, particularly in the state of Texas," Texas A&M University System Chancellor, John Sharp said. "Kids are coming here in droves. You have 40, 50,000 people apply, we're only able to take 10 but we try to grow with Texas.”

Thanks to an unprecedented revenue surplus in the Lone Star State, members of the Texas legislature offered additional funding as part of the state’s higher education affordability initiative, an initiative was proposed and led by the Texas A&M University system according to Chancellor Sharp.

“We agreed, as did every single chancellor at the beginning of the session, that if this passes, there won't be any tuition increases for the next two years," Sharp said. "That was written into the appropriations bill. So that's good news for students, not just here at Texas A&M, but all across Texas.”

The nearly $5 billion capital plan includes $3.2 billion of already approved projects that are under construction or in design. The plan also includes $1.6 billion for future projects across the entire university system.

“I suppose it's safe to say that over the last 10 years, we've probably built two or three times what has happened in the previous 10 years," Sharp said. "We've been very fortunate and been able to have good legislative relations.”