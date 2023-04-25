Texas A&M University hosts an end-of-year showcase to celebrate the school's students and their work

Texas A&M University students in the School of Performance, Visualization, and Fine Arts are getting the chance to showcase their work in a week-long event.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Rudder Theatre Complex at Texas A&M University is hosting the very best from the School of Performance, Visualization, and Fine Arts for an end-of-year showcase to celebrate the school's students and their work.

"It takes a lot of work from all kinds of people, all sides of the school to put on an event like this," art school Marketing and Communications Director, Rob Clark said. "Lots of great people in the school have been working hard, the students have been working really hard and their efforts are going to pay off with this great event."

Starting Tuesday morning through Saturday, the complex will host animation, dance, fashion, gaming, music, theater, virtual reality, and visual art events.

"This a great example of all the creativity that goes on in the school, every kind of artwork or art form that you can think of is on display somewhere during Venture," Clark said. "It's a very exciting moment for us."

All events at Venture this week are free barring the perpetual motion dance performance and "Rhinoceros" the play. The public is encouraged to come out and enjoy the different sights and sounds the school has to offer.