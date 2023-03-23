Texas A&M University launches institute for Early Childhood Development & Education

The program is shaping up to be the most comprehensive program for Early Childhood Development & Education in the state, according to Institute Director Hope Gerde.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Institute of Early Childhood Development & Education in the Texas A&M School of Education and Human Development focuses on enhancing young children's lives, from prenatal to age eight, as well as their families.

"The experiences and the environments that we create for young children and their families during this time establishes the trajectory for where they're going for the rest of their lives," Institute Director, Hope Gerde said.

The institute is creating muti-disciplinary research teams from across Texas A&M and the university system that explore solutions to the complex challenges facing early childhood today.

"We are establishing partnerships with practitioners, schools, families, and clinics all across Texas," Gerde said. "We can understand the issues facing them and identify the questions that they want to be answered, and then engage in research with these partners."

What makes the initiative truly unique is after working with AgriLife extension and other Texas A&M system institutions, they will disperse the knowledge from their findings through various online and in-person outlets.

"Research doesn't solve any problems if we can't get it into the hands of teachers and families and they can use it so there will be video exemplars available and online programming and podcasts," Gerde said.