Texas A&M University President to hold State of the University address on Weds, Sept. 28

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks is set to give a State of the University address on Weds, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.

According to the event webpage, the presentation will "recognize accomplishments of the past year and outline the university's priorities and vision for the new academic year and beyond."

While faculty, staff, and students are encouraged to attend in person, the presentation will also be broadcast on YouTube, Facebook live, and on the KAMU radio at 90.9 FM.

The State of the University event is set to be followed by smaller town hall meetings for individual colleges, schools, and divisions within Texas A&M. At the time of writing, details about additional town hall meeting have not been revealed.