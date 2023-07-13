Texas A&M University System receives over $90 million in disaster response resources

Five Texas A&M University System agencies have received over $90 million in disaster funds from the state's latest legislative session.

TEXAS, USA — Of the $96.7 million awarded to the Texas A&M University system awarded to the institution in the 88th Texas Legislative Session, two major programs that help the Lone Star State in disaster preparedness operations will reap significant benefits.

Those two programs are the Texas A&M Forest Service, which will receive $34.7 million, and Texas A&M Agrilife, will receive $24.2 million. These funds will be used to expand the emergency response capacity and local firefighting capacity.

"By having all of our agencies together under one system, we can communicate very closely with each other," Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Program Director Monty Dozier said. "We work together with other agencies and other resources to bring in the help that community."

Additionally, thanks to the provided funding from the Extension Service Disaster Assessment and Recovery unit, they will be expanding their statewide disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts to support the "Keeping Texas Prepared" initiative that was set in motion during the most recent Texas legislative session.

"Texas leads the nation a lot of times, unfortunately in disasters, and we've got 254 counties," Dozier said. "We're the size of the country of France, and then we have over 300 miles of Gulf Coast exposure."

Currently, the Disaster Assessment and Recovery unit (DAR) unit has 19 positions, but will soon be expanding their staff numbers to 28. Dozier says they will become more agile and will be able to work a lot quicker and smoother because there will be more boots on the ground all over the state.

"We work together as a team, and with this new funding, we're going to be able to put more extension disaster assessment recovery folks out in the field to bring more response and recovery to the state of Texas," Dozier said.

Texas A&M system agency employees will also receive a 5% pay raise over the next two years. If you're interested in joining the disaster assessment and recovery unit, job postings will begin to go out on Sept. 1.