Texas A&M Update: Fall Semester

Texas A&M will not extend classes to Saturday like originally planned. Instead, classes will still be held five days a week, but classes will be taught later into the day.

There will be a 30-minute “passing period” to allow students and instructors to completely clear the rooms before the next group enters.

Around noon each day, there will be one 45-minute passing period to allow cleaning of classrooms.

The days that instructors were scheduled to teach are not likely to change, but the class time might. Students won’t be required to re-register for their courses, but there will be open registration on Monday, July 27, just in case students want to make changes to their schedules following these new updates.

Room assignments will most likely change to accommodate social distancing. Rooms will be limited to approximately 33% to 40% of normal capacity.