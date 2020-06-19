Texas A&M will see a new statue honoring Sen. Matthew Gaines; initiative surpasses fundraising goal

The new statue will honor Senator Gaines and all the contributions he made to Texas A&M.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Matthew Gaines Initiative announced Friday that thanks to the help of many donors, they have surpassed their goal of $350,000 to build a statue in honor of Senator Matthew Gaines.

The group announced that starting July they would have a “call for artists”, where they will find the three artists who will be creating the statue for the campus.

“The mission of the Matthew Gains Initiative recognizes the indisputable contributions that he made to Texas A&M. Our group is dedicated to proving that every Aggie- regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, or background- can make a lasting impact on our campus,” said the group on Twitter.