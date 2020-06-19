Texas A&M will see a new statue honoring Sen. Matthew Gaines; initiative surpasses fundraising goal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —
The Texas A&M Matthew Gaines Initiative announced Friday that thanks to the help of many donors, they have surpassed their goal of $350,000 to build a statue in honor of Senator Matthew Gaines.
The group announced that starting July they would have a “call for artists”, where they will find the three artists who will be creating the statue for the campus.
“The mission of the Matthew Gains Initiative recognizes the indisputable contributions that he made to Texas A&M. Our group is dedicated to proving that every Aggie- regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, or background- can make a lasting impact on our campus,” said the group on Twitter.
They gave thanks to the many student leaders both past and present, campus allies, and a special thanks to the Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Pugh, President Young, and Chancellor Sharp for their support and contributions throughout the years.
