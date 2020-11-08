Texas A&M's highest honor awarded to three B-CS Aggie alumnus

The award recognizes Aggies who have achieved excellence in their careers, and have made a meaningful impact to their communities and to Texas A&M.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Twelve Aggies have been selected as the 2020 recipients of Texas A&M University's Distinguished Alumnus Award, and three are from Bryan-College Station.

The Alumnus Award is the highest honor for a former Aggie, with only 303 of A&M's 527,000 former students receiving the award since its inception in 1962. The award recognizes Aggies who have achieved excellence in their careers, and have made a meaningful impact to their communities and to Texas A&M.

The three B-CS alumnus receiving the award are:

LTG Randolph W. House ’67 (College Station)

John D. White ’70 (College Station)

Dr. R. Bowen Loftin ’71 (Bryan)

“Our 2020 Distinguished Alumni lead and excel in a wide array of career fields. While their experiences span diverse career fields, they each consistently embody our core values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service and represent the Aggie Network with distinction,” said The Association of Former Students’ 2020 Chair of the Board Cathy Mann ’92 in a release.

The 2020 recipients will be featured in the July-August 2020 issue of Texas Aggie magazine. For biographies of the three winners and their accomplishments, you can click HERE.