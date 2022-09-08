Texas A&M's OPAS looking for volunteers ahead of 50th anniversary season

The Events and Operations Coordinator said they're looking to have roughly 70 volunteers for their fall lineup of touring shows.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — OPAS at Texas A&M will start their 50th season of shows this fall and have asked for students and other members of the public to volunteer their time to assist on performance nights.

The Aggie organization has provided the Rudder Theater as a venue for touring Broadway shows and other performances since 1972. This year’s lineup will include well-known shows such as Legally Blonde the Musical, My Fair Lady, Stomp, Anastasia and others.

Kayla Shepherd, the events and operations coordinator, said that they’ve asked nearly 70 volunteers to be a part of their lineup for the fall and spring semesters. Volunteers have historically helped their front lobby areas and aided before patrons found their seats, according to Shepherd.

“What that looks like is helping the front of house on performance nights. They help our patrons in any way they need from taking tickets to ushering and handing out programs,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd joined OPAS back in 2013 when she was a student at Texas A&M. She later met her husband through the organization and later joined their staff after she discovered a position was open.

“It’s a big part of our lives, so when I saw that there was an opening, [I] pretty much had to apply. I called my husband and he said you don’t have a choice, you have to do this,” said Shepherd.

According to Shepherd, their organization is heavily reliant on volunteers to ensure that their shows succeed every year. If you’d like to learn more information on how to be a volunteer, Shepherd said there will be two informational meetings.

The first meeting will be on Thurs, Aug. 11 at 4:30 p.m., while the second will take place the following day on Friday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.