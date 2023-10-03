Texas A&M Aggie Rodeo hosts 103rd rodeo event at Brazos County Expo Center

The 2023 Texas Aggie Rodeo will be held at the Brazos County Expo Center through Saturday, March 11.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since 1919 the Texas Aggie Rodeo team has provided Texas A&M University students the chance to compete at the club level, but after a recent change, they are now a designated competitive team.

"I was set on going to A&M. I didn't really want to go to school just to Rodeo. I wanted to go to school for academics," Texas A&M Rodeo Team President, Laramie Wedemyer said. "Then I met our rodeo coach Dr. Al and he sat down with me and talked to him about the rodeo team. And we talked about other opportunities and what it looks like to college rodeo and I was hooked."

According to Wedemyer, schools from Northeast Texas, South Texas, and even Louisiana are in town to compete in the two-day event, hoping to qualify for nationals in summer 2023. The top 10 from each individual and team event on Friday, March 10 will move on to the Saturday, March 11 competitions starting at 5 pm at the expo center.

"Our rodeo mirrors just like any other major rodeo like Houston, Fort Worth, or Austin that you would see," Wedemyer said. "We have rough stock events, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding, and then we have our women's events like barrel racing, goat tying, and breakaway roping."

Whether you're on a competitive or non-competitive team, being a member is a lifestyle that teaches many life skills and lessons.